The edit window can be accessed by the students who have already registered for the test and they can also change their category and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) status during the process

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has extended the date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 edit window and registration till 25 August. Candidates who wish to apply or edit the submitted forms for NEET can do so by visiting the official website of NBE - https://natboard.edu.in/. Previously, the deadline was 20 August.

The registration link was activated on 16 August. “The registration window and the edit window for NEET-PG 2021 as opened vide NBEMS notice dated 06.08.2021 stand extended till 25.08.2021 (11:55 pm),” the board informed through an official notice.

Further in the notice, the board also stated that the rest of the details according to the notice which was released on 6 August remain unchanged.

Here's how to apply for NEET PG 2021:

Step 1: Got to the official website of NBE - https://natboard.edu.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET PG 2021 link available on the home page

Step 3: Click on the new registration link and fill in all the registration details as required

Step 4: Candidates need to fill in the application form and make the required payment for the entrance test

Step 5: After providing all details, click on submit

Step 6: Finally, keep a hard copy of the same for further need or reference

Here’s the direct link: https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1815/68635/Index.html

This year, the NEET PG 2021 examination will be conducted on 1 September in a computer-based mode. This test is for admissions to postgraduate medical courses or programmes. Initially, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was scheduled to be held in January but it was postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus .

Applicants who are set to complete their internship between 1 July to 30 September and fulfill other criteria as set by the board can apply for NEET PG 2021. However, the edit window for students can be accessed by those who have already registered for the test. If need be, they can change their category and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) status during this window.