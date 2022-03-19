NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Choice locking for Mop-Up Round starts from 20 March; here's how to apply
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the choice filling and locking process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 Mop-Up Round counselling tomorrow, 20 March.
The choice locking process will be held by the MCC from 3 pm to 11:55 pm tomorrow. The Committee has already closed the registrations for the NEET PG 2021 Mop-Up counselling today. The payment deadline for the round was till 7 pm today, as per the official notice.
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here’s how to apply for Mop-Up round choice filling and locking:
- Go to MCC’s official website - mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, search and go to PG Medical Counselling option
- Then, click on the link for NEET PG 2021 Mop Up round choice locking
- Key in credentials such as your NEET PG roll number to login
- Select your NEET PG 2021 choices and submit the application
- Download a copy of the NEET PG Counselling 2021 choice locking form for future need
Check the direct link for NEET PG 2021 Mop-Up Round login here.
Candidates must carefully select their choices because once the options are locked, they cannot be modified. The MCC will not accept any requests for modification in NEET PG 2021 choice filling and locking.
The registration process for the Mop-Up Round was started from 3 March this year for filling seats left vacant after the NEET PG 2021 All India Quota Round 1 and 2 counselling this year.
Once the Mop-Up Round counselling procedure is completed, there will be a stray vacancy round, but no new registrations will be accepted for it. In the stray vacancy round, candidates will not be given any option for filling choices.
NEET PG Counselling 2021 will be held in four rounds by the Medical Counselling Committee this year. For more details and queries related to the NEET PG counselling process, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.
