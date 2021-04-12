NEET PG 2021 admit card to be released today; steps to download from natboard.edu.in

According to reports, the exam is slated to be held on 18 April in 255 centres across the country

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is all set to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) today, 12 April, said reports.

Once released, candidates can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website - natboard.edu.in.

According to a News18 report, the exam is slated to be held on 18 April in 255 centres across the country

Aspirants who have applied for the examination can download the admit card by using their registered user id and password. Also, they can check the exam venue and other details by accessing the hall ticket.

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official websites nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Enter the registered login credentials and submit

Step 3: Click on the admit card download link

Step 4: Within seconds, NEET PG 2021 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and keep a hard copy for further reference

The admit card consists of the candidate’s name, exam centre, reporting time, and others. It is very important for the applicant to check the details correctly, in case of any error, they need to get in touch with the concerned authorities directly.

The exam will be conducted through a computer-based test (CBT) for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under various universities/ institutions in the country for the academic session 2021. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination are the ones, who have completed their MBBS as well as one-year internships on or before 30 June.