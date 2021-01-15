NEET PG 2021 examination on 18 April; registration to begin on natboard.edu.in soon
Every year NEET PG is conducted for application to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS) seats as well as 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the NEET PG 2021 date of examination. NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate) will be held on 18 April, 2021 at multiple centres across India. The NEET PG 2021 will be a computer-based test.
As per the official notification, all students completing their internship on or before 30 June 2021 may only apply for NEET PG 2021 on fulfilling the eligibility criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin.
The National Board of Examinations New Delhi, in its official notification, has also stated that it reserves the right to modify or defer the date of examination due to any unpredicted emergency, in consultation with the NMC and MoHFW, Government of India.
For candidates to be eligible for NEET PG 2021, they must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2021 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before 30 June.
As per a report by The Times of India, NEET PG exam will be of 3 hours and 30 minutes and will comprise multiple-choice questions.
Every year NEET PG is conducted for application to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS) seats as well as 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats. The examination also selects candidates for 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to 6,501 seats in participating institutions.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NBE FMGE 2020 exam: Result declared at nbe.edu.in; 3,722 candidates qualify
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the individual scorecard of qualified candidates by 24 December
NEET PG Result 2019 to be released today at nbe.edu.in; Candidates can check updates here
National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Postgraduate today. The results will be declared on the NBE’s official website nbe.edu.in.
NBE releases information bulletin for Dec 2020 session of FMGE; registrations begin from 8 pm
The last date to submit Foreign Medical Graduate Exam 2020 online application form is 28 October (edited)