NEET PG 2021 examination on 18 April; registration to begin on natboard.edu.in soon

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the NEET PG 2021 date of examination. NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate) will be held on 18 April, 2021 at multiple centres across India. The NEET PG 2021 will be a computer-based test.

As per the official notification, all students completing their internship on or before 30 June 2021 may only apply for NEET PG 2021 on fulfilling the eligibility criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin.

The National Board of Examinations New Delhi, in its official notification, has also stated that it reserves the right to modify or defer the date of examination due to any unpredicted emergency, in consultation with the NMC and MoHFW, Government of India.

For candidates to be eligible for NEET PG 2021, they must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2021 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before 30 June.

As per a report by The Times of India, NEET PG exam will be of 3 hours and 30 minutes and will comprise multiple-choice questions.

Every year NEET PG is conducted for application to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS) seats as well as 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats. The examination also selects candidates for 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to 6,501 seats in participating institutions.