NEET PG 2020 counseling: Medical Counselling Committee issues admission guidelines for reserved category students

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released a notification for candidates belonging to reserved category who have been allotted unreserved seat in Round 1 counselling of NEET-PG.

Those who wish to opt for unreserved seat and would not like to take part in counselling as EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD candidates should get their category changed to unreserved at college level. Such candidates will considered as unreserved for further rounds of counseling.

Besides, candidates who are willing to participate as reserved category in subsequent rounds of counseling should produce their category certificate in first round itself. If a person fails to furnish category certificate, their allotted seat will be cancelled.

The MCC has extended the last date of reporting for first round of NEET-PG counseling till 24 April. Candidates have been advised to check the revised schedule.

The first round of state PG counseling started on April 20 and will continue till May 4.

The MCC, in a notification released on 21 April, said candidates who have joined allotted college of first round but now want to leave their seat can do so from 11 am on 22 April to 5 pm on 4 May.

Such candidates will have to inform their colleges through email and the college will have to cancel that seat so that it is available in the second round.

The MCC is conducting counseling for 50 percent of all India quota seats of all states except Jammu and Kashmir, 100 percent seats of central universities, 100 percent seats of deemed universities and all PG seats of Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions, among others.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.