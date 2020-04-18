You are here:
NEET PG 2020: Round-1 counselling for state quota seats to be held between 20 April and 4 May

India FP Trending Apr 18, 2020 16:43:19 IST

The first round of NEET PG counselling 2020 of states will be conducted from 20 April to 4 May 2020, Medical Council Committee said in a notice.

The counselling schedule will be released by the state counselling authorities and displayed on MCI website.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

The Round-1 of All India Quota of PG Counselling began on 12 March and was to be completed on 3 April. It was, however, halted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

The schedule of Round-2 of All India Quota and state counselling will be notified later as the lockdown is still continuing and physical movement of students is not possible, Assistant Director General of MCC Dr B Srinivas said.

The MCC has also extended the last date to report online for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2020 to 24 April.

MCC conducts the counselling process for 50 per cent All India Quota seats of all states and 100 percent seats (All India Quota seats and Institutional Quota seats) of central universities.

The procedure is also conducted by MCC for 100 per cent seats of deemed universities, 50 percent AIQ PG seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation (wards of ESIC insured persons), all PG seats of Armed Forces Medical Services institutions (only registration part).

 

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 16:43:19 IST

