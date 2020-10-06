NEET OMR answer sheet released by NTA at ntaneet.nic.in; candidates can raise objections till 7 Oct

For each objection raised, NEET candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000, which will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct

The scanned images of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) OMR sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the medical entrance exam can challenge the NEET 2020 OMR answer sheets till 7 October up to 6 pm.

Students can raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations. For each objections raised, they will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,000.

The processing fee will be refunded by NTA if the challenge raised is found to be correct.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through debit/credit card or net banking by 7 October up to 8 pm. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee, NTA said in a notification.

Also, challenges received by post/ email will not be considered.

https://data.nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20201005132150.pdf

After verifying the objections raised against NEET OMR sheets, NTA will release the final answer key. To download the answer sheets, candidates will have to visit the official website and key in their login credentials.

Steps to check NEET OMR sheet 2020:

Step 1: Log on to NEET UG 2020 official website - ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Under "Current Events" tab on the homepage, opt for the link that reads, "OMR Challenge".

Step 3: A new page will open where you will be required to enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Press the Login button.

Step 5: Your NEET UG 2020 OMR sheet will appear on the page.

Here is the direct link to download NEET UG 2020 OMR sheet: https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/online/CandidateLogin.aspx

On 26 September, NTA released the NEET 2020 question papers and advanced answer keys with the correct responses for all the sets including E1 to E6, f1 to F6, G1 to G6, and H1 to H6.

The NEET UG 2020 results are expected to be released by 12 October in online mode.

More than 15 lakh candidates had registered for the national level examination that was conducted on 13 September at 3,843 centres across the country.