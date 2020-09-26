NEET UG 2020: NTA releases answer key for medical entrance exam at ntaneet.nic.in, results likely by 12 Oct

The NTA, in its notification, said that the advanced answer keys for all the sets including E1 to E6, f1 to F6, G1 to G6, and H1 to H6 have been released

NEET UG 2020: The answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 has been released on Saturday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on — ntaneet.nic.in. The medical entrance examination was conducted on 13 September in an offline mode at various centres across the country.

In its notification, the NTA said that the advanced answer keys for all the sets including E1 to E6, f1 to F6, G1 to G6, and H1 to H6 have been released.

"The candidates are advised to go through the same and keep themselves ready for challenges of the Draft Answer Keys which will be published shortly," the examination conducting body said.

A notice inviting challenge of the keys will be issued later, NTA mentioned, asking candidates not to email their responses or clarification regarding the keys.

A report by Careers 360 said candidates who wish to challenge the NEET answer key will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1,000 per answer challenged. They will be required to provide detailed clarification against the challenges raise.

The NTA is expected to release NEET 2020 result by 12 October in online mode.

A report by The Times of India said the exam was conducted under stringent protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were allotted different slots for the entry to ensure social distancing.

The entrance exam was originally scheduled for 3 May but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEET 2020 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Log on to NEET 2020 official website - ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Under News & Events section on the right hand side of the homepage, opt for the link that reads, "PUBLIC NOTICE: NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST (UG) - 2020 ANSWER KEY."

Step 3: A new PDF document with answers will open on your screen.

Step 4: Verify your responses with the answer key and prepare a draft to raise objection, if any.

Here is the direct link to check NEET 2020 answer key.