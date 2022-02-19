NEET-MDS 2022 exams deferred; deadline to complete internship extended till 31 July

The registration window for submission of applications for NEET-MDS 2022, which was closed on 24 January this year, shall now be reopened in due course

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the NEET-MDS 2022 exam has been rescheduled. Along with rescheduling of the exam, the deadline for completion of internship for NEET-MDS 2022 has also been extended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India.

According to the notice released by NBEMS, the NEET-MDS exam which was earlier slated to be held on 6 March, now stands rescheduled.

The last date for completion of internship for NEET-MDS has been extended till 31 July by the health ministry.

The application window for submission of applications for NEET-MDS 2022, which was closed on 24 January this year, shall now be reopened in due course. The window will be opened in order to enable aspirants to apply for NEET-MDS in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion.

View the notice here.

The notice released by National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences mentions that the revised schedule for NEET-MDS shall be announced shortly. Dates for re-opening of online application window will also be declared soon. The schedule and dates will be released on the NBEMS websites - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

According to a letter by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the examination for NEET-MDS 2022 might be postponed for a period of four to six weeks.

The Ministry had received a number of representation from the United Doctors Front Association, asking for an extension.

Therefore, it was decided by the competent authority that the date for conduct of NEET-MDS exam will be postponed by four to six weeks and will preferably be held around the same dates as that for NEET-PG 2022.

It has been decided by the Competent Authority that the date for conduct of NEET-MDS examination, 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/YzcpeBRqB2 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

The ministry had also received representation from the United Doctors Front Association to extend the date for the completion of the compulsory rotatory internship for eligibility to admission to MDS courses, and hence, the date has been extended.

For more details, applicants are requested to keep visiting the official NEET MDS 2022 website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.