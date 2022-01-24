NEET MDS 2022: Application process closes today at nbe.edu.in; check direct link here

The entrance test will be held through a Computer-Based Platform at various centres across the country

The online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022 exam will be closed today, 24 January by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who are interested can register for the entrance exam by visiting the official website till midnight at nbe.edu.in.

As per the schedule, the Board will conduct the NEET MDS 2022 exam on 6 March, this year. The entrance test will be held through a Computer-Based Platform at various centres across the country. The admit card for the same will be released on 1 March, while the result will be declared by 21 March.

Here are a few steps to register for NEET MDS 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘NEET MDS 2022’ – ‘Application Link’

Step 3: Candidates need to click on New Registration link and complete the registration process to generate User ID and Password

Step 4: Aspirants need to login and fill application form, even upload necessary documents

Step 5: While completing the process, candidates need to choose exam city, pay fee and submit the form

Step 6: Kindly, keep a printout of the application form with Transaction ID printed on it for future use

Check direct link to apply for NEET MDS 2022.

Details on eligibility criteria and examination fee:

Those applying for MDS course should possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery granted by a university/institute in India. They should also be registered with the State Dental Council and have earlier obtained permanent or provisional registration. Additionally, a mandatory rotatory internship of a year in an approved dental college is also required.

For the exam, General/OBC candidates are requested to pay an examination fee of Rs. 4,425 and for SC/ST/PWD candidates, they are directed to pay a sum of Rs. 3,245.

Those who are interested can find the NEET MDS 2022 exam notice here.

Candidates can also look into the NEET MDS 2022 Information Bulletin here.

For the unversed, the NEET MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking entrance test for students seeking admission to various dental courses. For more information and details, candidates can keep a check on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.