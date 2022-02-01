NEET MDS 2022: Application correction window closes today; check direct link here

The NEET MDS 2022 application edit window will remain open till 11:55 pm tonight, the application correction window was started on 28 January

The deadline to make corrections in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – MDS 2022 application ends today, 1 February. Candidates can make the edits by visiting the official website of the National Board of Examinations at https://nbe.edu.in/.

The NEET MDS 2022 application edit window will remain open till 11:55 pm tonight. The application correction window was started on 28 January.

Steps to make corrections in NEET MDS 2022 form:

― Visit the official website at https://nbe.edu.in/

― Click on the NEET MDS option given on the main page

― Select the link for NEET MDS application and then login to the NBE portal

― Make the required changes in your NEET MDS application and save them

― Save a copy of the updated NEET MDS 2022 form for future use

Direct link for application correction window is here.

According to the NEET MDS Information Bulletin, certain fields- name and email id of the aspirant, nationality and test city- will not be available for edit. If candidates alter their PWD status or category, the difference in the exam fee payment needs to be paid to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) through a demand draft (DD). The DD should be payable at New Delhi before the date of the NEET MDS exam.

View the NEET MDS 2022 Information Bulletin here.

The NBEMS will open the final edit window for NEET MDS 2022 aspirants from 12 to 15 February. The final edit window will be for applicants to modify images of their signature and photograph.

The hall tickets for the NEET MDS 2022 exam will be issued on 1 March and the exam is scheduled to take place on 6 March. The results of NEET MDS 2022 are expected to be out by 21 March.

The NEET MDS registration process was open from 4 to 24 January. For more information regarding the exam syllabus, eligibility criteria and other details, applicants can visit the official website of NBEMS.

