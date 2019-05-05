NEET Exam 2019: NTA issues advisory for test today, including reporting time, dos and don'ts; check on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET exam 2019 | The National Testing Agency has issued a set of instructions for candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) today (Sunday, 5 May). The exam is scheduled to be held from 1 pm to 5 pm across the country. Candidates can check their exam centre on their admit cards, which are available on the official website — ntaneet.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to download the latest version of the admit card as 86 examination centres were changed ahead of the day of the exam, reports said. The revised admit cards will have the latest details of their examination, including the centre.

The latest advisory seeks to inform candidates about the basic dos and don'ts, items that cannot be carried into the exam hall, the dress code and other relevant details. NTA also urges candidates to not participate in any wrong practices while writing the exam.

NEET was postponed in Odisha in view of the disruption caused by Cyclone Fani on Friday and Saturday. Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam was quoted by ANI as saying on Saturday that NEET had been postponed on request from the Naveen Patnaik government as relief and rehabilitation efforts were still underway in the state. New dates for the exam have not been announced yet.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Goa president Ahraz Mulla had written to the president, prime minister and Ministry of Human Resource Development, requesting them to postpone NEET in view of the difficulties faced by students due to Cyclone Fani in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Almost 13 lakh candidates from across the country are likely to appear for the exam at thousands of centres.

Here are NTA's latest instructions for NEET 2019:

- The reporting time for all candidates is noon, and the gates will shut at 1.30 pm sharp. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre after 1.30 pm under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to plan their travel ahead to avoid any situation that might delay their arrival at the centre.

- Candidates must have a copy of their admit card, preferably in colour, which contains details such as the reporting time, gate closing time, date and time of the exam and venue.

- Candidates can only carry their admit card, two passport-size photographs and an original, valid ID proof (PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card, passport, Aadhaar card, ration card) inside the centre.

- The differently-abled need to carry a persons with disability certificate.

- Students are requested to cooperate with authorities during frisking. Candidates who don't undergo frisking cannot enter the exam centre.

- Candidates are not allowed to carry items such as geometry/pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper/stationery/textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone/ear phones/ microphone/pager, calculator, docuPen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/devices.

- Students will be provided with a black ball-point pen at the examination hall to write and mark their attendance on the sheet, test booklet, and OMR answer sheet. Hence, students are requested to not carry any stationery.

