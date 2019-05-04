NEET dress code 2019: NTA imposes restrictions to curb cheating; burqa, turban, kripan allowed but candidates must report early at exam centre

NEET dress code 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held tomorrow (5 May), in which over 15.19 lakh candidates are expected to appear to get admissions into undergraduate medical courses.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the nodal body for the country's biggest undergraduate entrance test for medical courses, has prescribed a specific dress code for the applicants, which has been mentioned in the official brochure too. The 2019 NEET dress code is well-defined by the NTA in terms of clothes, footwear and other accessories.

This has been done to prevent cheating and to maintain the fairness of the exam. The exam body said: "The NTA believes in the sanctity and fairness of conducting the Examination, however, it also believes in the sensitivity involved in frisking (girl) candidates and will issue comprehensive instructions accordingly to the staff and other officials at the Examination Centres."

NEET 2019 dress code has been mentioned in the brochure on page 52 along with the list of barred items that cannot be worn or carried to the exam hall. The NEET dress code 2019 will also be mentioned in the admit card of the candidates to point out what would be allowed and what would not be allowed on the day of the exam.

However, we are listing down the major highlights here for convenience.

NEET examination 2019 dress code: What is allowed?

Male examinees are advised to wear simple shirt or t-shirt without any elaborate embroidery, multiple pockets, large buttons or patchwork motifs. The simple shirt or t-shirt qualifying as NEET dress code 2019 should be of half sleeves. Candidates wearing trouser, slippers or sandals are allowed to appear for the examination. Kurta pajama is not allowed for male aspirants.

Likewise, women candidates are asked to opt for simple kurtas in half sleeve without any embroidery or pockets. As per NEET 2019 dress code, Salwars and trousers are suggested for women candidates. All female aspirants are advised to wear slippers or sandals with low heels as shoes are not allowed in the examination hall.

NEET examination 2019 dress code: What is not allowed?

Light clothes with half sleeves and long sleeves are not permitted. Closed footwear, like shoes, is not permitted to the exam centre. Candidates who wish to wear cultural or customary dress to the exam centre should report at least an hour before the reporting time for proper frisking.

Burqa or head scarves come under this section. As per the Delhi High Court order, Sikh candidates will be allowed to carry traditional kangha kara and kirpan with them. These articles will be considered as a part of the customary dress.

Any footwear that causes obstruction in searching or frisking will have to be removed by candidates before entering the exam hall.

Other sundry items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap etc are not allowed inside the exam hall. Watches/wrist watches, bracelets, or any kind of elaborate ornaments are also barred from the examination hall.

