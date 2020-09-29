NEET 2020 answer key: Candidates can raise objections at ntaneet.nic.in by 2 pm today
NEET 2020 answer key | The NEET UG 2020 advanced answer keys for all the sets including E1 to E6, f1 to F6, G1 to G6, and H1 to H6 were released by NTA on 26 September.
NEET 2020 answer key | The last date to raise objections against the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 answer key is today, 29 September. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test on 13 September can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by 2 pm at ntaneet.nic.in.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates will be required to upload necessary documents to support their claims. They will have to pay an online sum of Rs 1,000 as a processing fee for each question challenged.
The processing fee will be refunded by the examination conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA), if the challenge is found correct.
No challenge will be accepted or entertained without the receipt of processing fee.
Steps to challenge NEET UG 2020 answer key:
Step 1: Log on to the official website ntaneet.nic.in.
Step 2: Under the Current Events tab on the homepage, opt for the link that reads, "Key Challenge."
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your application number and password.
Step 4: Click on the login button.
Step 5: Choose the question and the answer you want to challenge.
Step 6: Pay the online processing fee.
Here is the direct link to challenge NEET 2020 answer key: https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/online/CandidateLogin.aspx
As per a report by NDTV, the result of NEET 2020 is expected to be released by 12 September. Once released, candidates can check their score and rank on the official website using their login credentials.
Along with the result, NEET cut off score will also be released by NTA. A candidate has to obtain cut off marks to appear for NEET counselling and seat allocation process.
