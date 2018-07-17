Football world cup 2018

NEET 2018: UPDGME extends deadline for online registration of second phase of counselling till 18 July

India FP Staff Jul 17, 2018 14:32:14 IST

The deadline for online registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) second phase of counselling has been extended by the Directorate General of Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh (UPDGME) to 18 July, according to media reports.

Representational image. PTI

The deadline was earlier changed to 16 July and it has again been been extended till 18 July. The UPDGME has also suspended the document process in view of the 12 July notice by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

After the Madras High Court's order directing Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release a revised rank list, the MCC has suspended the second round of counselling until further notice, according to India Today.

The Madras High Court order directed CBSE to grant 196 grace marks — four marks each for 49 questions — to all students who appeared for NEET in Tamil Nadu this year. This was in response to a PIL filed by Petitioner senior CPM leader TK Rangarajan who sought full marks for the 49 questions, saying keywords in the Tamil questions were wrongly translated from English causing confusion.

The CBSE had on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order. According to a report by NDTV, it had been thinking of challenging the apex court's decision on grounds that the information bulletin of NEET exam said that in case of any ambiguity in translation of any of the questions, its English version shall be treated as final.

NEET was conducted on 6 May across 136 cities in 11 languages and its results were announced on 4 June. In Tamil Nadu, about 1.07 lakh candidates took the test across 170 centres in 10 cities.


