NEET Counselling 2018: Medical Counseling Committee postpones second round of result until further orders

India FP Staff Jul 13, 2018 12:57:35 IST

The declaration of second-round allotment result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Counselling 2018 has been postponed till further notice in compliance of the directions of the High Court of Madras.

File image of Madras High Court. Wiki Commons

A notice on the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) website said that students should keep checking the website for any further update.

The decision was taken following a Madras High Court order that directed Central Board of Secondary Education to grant 196 grace marks — four marks each for 49 questions — to all students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu this year. This was in response to a PIL filed by Petitioner senior CPM leader TK Rangarajan who sought full marks for the 49 questions, saying keywords in the Tamil questions were wrongly translated from English causing confusion.

Justices CT Selvam and AM Basheer Ahamed of the Madurai bench also directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consequently revise the list of eligible candidates and publish it afresh.

CBSE conducted the NEET on 6 May in 136 cities in 11 languages, the results of which were announced on 4 June. In Tamil Nadu, about 1.07 lakh candidates took the test across 170 centres in 10 cities.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 12:57 PM

