Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

NEET 2018 counselling: Registration process for round 2 begins, apply at mcc.nic.in before 8 July

India FP Staff Jul 07, 2018 12:04:12 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration process for the second round of National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test 2018 (NEET) counselling on the official website: mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register on the official website till 5 pm on 8 July and the payment facility will be available till 12 pm on 9 July.

Candidates who register for the second round can fill in their choices on 9 July from 10 am to 5 pm.

Here is the detailed schedule for the second round:

- Registration, payment and choice of filling: 6 July to 8 July until 5 pm

- Choice filling/locking: 9 July 2018 (10 am to 5 pm as per server time)

- Processing of seat allotment: 10-11 July 2018

- Results: 12 July 2018

- Reporting: 13 July 2018 to 22 July 2018

The results of the first round of online counselling were declared on 22 June this year on the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the result and cut-off of the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018, on 4 June in which around 7,14,000 candidates managed to cross the cut-off mark.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 12:04 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores