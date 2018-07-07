NEET 2018 counselling: Registration process for round 2 begins, apply at mcc.nic.in before 8 July

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration process for the second round of National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test 2018 (NEET) counselling on the official website: mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register on the official website till 5 pm on 8 July and the payment facility will be available till 12 pm on 9 July.

Candidates who register for the second round can fill in their choices on 9 July from 10 am to 5 pm.

Here is the detailed schedule for the second round:

- Registration, payment and choice of filling: 6 July to 8 July until 5 pm

- Choice filling/locking: 9 July 2018 (10 am to 5 pm as per server time)

- Processing of seat allotment: 10-11 July 2018

- Results: 12 July 2018

- Reporting: 13 July 2018 to 22 July 2018

The results of the first round of online counselling were declared on 22 June this year on the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the result and cut-off of the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018, on 4 June in which around 7,14,000 candidates managed to cross the cut-off mark.