NEET 2018 all-India quota counseling first round seat allotment result declared; check at mcc.nic.in

NEET All India Quota Counseling First Round Seat Allotment Results were released on Friday by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its official website, mcc.nic.in.

The MCC began the online registration of NEET 2018 counselling on 13 June last week. The results are only for applicants registered for 15 percent of 'All India quota' seats in the MBBS and BDS courses.

Candidates who will make it to the list of first round of seat allotment will need to report at the allocated institution between 23 June and 3 July to complete the admission formalities.

Steps to check the results:

- Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

- Click on the UG admissions portal and follow the link for the “All India Quota Counselling”.

- Click on the notification for the first allotment results.

- Enter your details in the fields provided and click search.

- Download your result and take a print out for further reference

According to the MCC all India counselling schedule, online registration for the second round of counselling will be conducted from 6 July to 8 July, reported News18.

The NEET UG 2018 result was announced on 4 June in which Bihar's Kalpana Kumari emerged as the all-India topper. This year, 6,34,897 students passed the NEET exam and scored over 50 percent. The cut-offs this year were lower than last year. For general category candidates, the cut off was 119. For the Physically Handicapped candidates in the general category, the cut off was 107. For the rest of the categories, the cut off was 96.