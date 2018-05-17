You are here:
NEET 2018: CBSE reopens form correction on its official website cbseneet.nic.in; interested candidates have till tomorrow

India FP Staff May 17, 2018 12:01:41 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the correction facility for the NEET 2018 applicants on its official website, cbseneet.nic.in. "On request of the candidates, the correction facility in the following field is allowed to ensure that no correction will be allowed after the declaration of result of NEET (UG) 2018," read a notice on the official website.

Representational image. Getty images

The fields that can be edited are 'Date of Birth', 'Category' and 'PwD (Persons with Disability)' status wherever applicable. The correction facility is only available till 18 May at cbseneet.nic.in. CBSE has also clarified that fees will not be refunded.

The exam was conducted on 6 May, 2018, and CBSE is expected to release the NEET 2018 answer keys.

A total of 13,26,725 candidates appeared for the exam at 2,255 centres. Of these, 5,80,648 are male and 7,46,076 are woman candidates and one transgender applicant, according to The Indian Express.

NEET is one of the most sought-after national level entrance examinations in India for students who wish to study any graduate medical course like MBBS and BDS in government or private medical colleges in India.

Conducted by the CBSE, NEET is now the centralised medical exam which has saved students from an array of different exams like AIPMT and all individual MBBS exams conducted by different states and universities.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 12:01 PM

