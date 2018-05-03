What after NEET 2018? Here is the roadmap to MBBS/BDS admission after the examination

While the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) remains the focus for students aspiring for MBBS and BDS admission, the post-exam processes including NEET qualifying cut-off and counselling eligibility criteria play decisive roles into possibilities of your admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

Before we get into details of the roadmap for MBBS and BDS admission, let’s understand the importance of NEET with respect to admission to medical and dental programmes in India.

Why NEET is important

NEET is one of the most sought-after national level entrance examinations in India, for students who wish to study any graduate medical course like MBBS and BDS in government or private medical colleges in India. Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NEET is now the centralised medical exam which has saved students from an array of different exams like AIPMT and all individual MBBS exams conducted by different states and universities.

For 2018 admission year, more than 13 lakh aspirants registered for NEET 2018 for admissions to approximately 90,000 MBBS and BDS seats.

What’s new in NEET 2018?

Interestingly, NEET 2018 comes with a wide range of new features, including a removal of the cap on the number of NEET attempts, addition of Urdu as a language option and increased All India Quota (AIQ) seats owing to entry of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to the national level counselling scheme.

For those who dream of becoming doctors or entering the medical field through NEET, it is crucial to understand the roadmap to securing admission in the colleges which accept NEET score. It is important to understand that performance in the exam cannot be altered, but with strategic thinking and planning towards admission procedures, it is possible to secure a good medical institute and pursue one’s medical dreams.

Estimate NEET score with NEET answer key

Although aspirants can breathe a sigh of relief after writing the NEET exam, it is only natural that they would still be brimming with anticipation regarding their performance in the exam. They would want to get an idea of their marks soon after getting out of the exam hall. Hence, CBSE will release the official NEET answer key 2018 in online mode tentatively in the first week of June. Prominent coaching institutes will also release their own answer keys so that candidates can compare their own responses against the answer key before the announcement of results.

Thanks to the NEET answer key, it is also possible for candidates to estimate their NEET score. However, estimating the rank will only be possible after the results.

What after NEET results?

Once the NEET 2018 results are announced, the counselling process will ensue. The Medical Counselling Committee or MCC and various state counselling authorities will conduct the counselling process separately. Candidates will need to register separately for all-India counselling and also for state-level counselling authorities for participating in both the counselling process. Only those candidates who qualify NEET 2018 by scoring the minimum qualifying percentile are called for counselling of NEET.

15 percent All India Quota Merit List of NEET 2018

CBSE will prepare the merit list for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) admissions. Candidates who qualify NEET 2018 by scoring equal to or more marks equivalent to the cutoff of NEET 2018 (except candidates from Jammu and Kashmir) will be eligible for All India Quota admissions.

NEET cutoff

Candidates appearing in NEET will need to score equal to or more than the minimum required percentile in their respective categories to become eligible for counselling. NEET result also reveals the cutoff score, which is equivalent to NEET qualifying percentile and will also mention category-wise cutoff scores of AIQ. The table below gives an idea of the minimum qualifying percentile required in NEET 2018.

NEET qualifying score

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentile General 50th Percentile SC/ST/OBC 40th Percentile General-PH 45th Percentile

Those candidates who will score below this percentile threshold will not be considered as qualified and will not be included in the all-India merit list. Below are the details of the category-wise number of candidates and their marks range.

NEET 2017 cutoff under 15 percent All India Quota seats

Category No of candidates Marks range GEN 5,43,473 697-131 OBC 47,382 130- 107 SC 14,599 130- 107 ST 6018 130- 107 GEN & PH 67 130-118 OBC & PH 152 130- 107 SC & PH 38 130-107 ST & PH 10 130-107

NEET counselling 2018: Who will conduct it and when?

Counselling by MCC: It must be noted that the role and responsibility of CBSE will be limited to conducting NEET. Declaring the result and providing the all-India ranks and marks of candidates to the various counselling authorities at national and state level will be done by MCC. Additionally, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), will conduct the NEET 2018 counselling for the following categories:

15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges across all states (except Jammu and Kashmir). 100 percent seats in Deemed and Central universities, Seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges Seats at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune.

Additionally, MCC will declare the number of available seats before each round of NEET counselling. There will be two rounds of counselling for state government colleges and three rounds of counselling for deemed and central universities.

Counselling by state authorities: NEET counselling 2018 for the remaining 85 percent state quota seats (100 percent in case of Jammu and Kashmir) in government medical and dental colleges and seats in other private and self-financing institutions in all states will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

With this in mind, it is important to keep track of and be prepared for the entire series of counselling rounds. The NEET 2018 counselling for AIQ and deemed/central universities will tentatively begin by the second week of June, and will go on until the last week of August. Counselling for state quota seats will be conducted by the different state counselling authorities during this same period.

Counselling procedure for 15 percent AIQ Seats

As stated earlier, the DGHS, on behalf of the MCC, will conduct the counselling for admission to 15 percent AIQ seats in government medical and dental colleges. Under the AIQ scheme, all government medical and dental colleges have surrendered 15 percent of their total MBBS/BDS seats for AIQ. However, the seats which remain unfilled after the second round of counselling are reverted to the respective state counselling authorities.

The first round of AIQ counselling of NEET will be conducted from 12 to 24 June, and second AIQ counselling round will be conducted from 6 to 22 July.

Documents required for NEET counselling

Candidates will need to bring following documents at the time of reporting to the college after AIQ counselling of NEET.

NEET admit card

NEET rank letter or AIQ rank letter

Class 10 and 12 certificate and marksheet

ID proof with eight passport size photographs

Provisional allotment letter generated online after allotment.

Community certificate (if applicable).

AIQ NEET cutoff ranks of top 10 medical colleges

Name of Medical Colleges 2017 NEET Closing Rank 2016 NEET Closing Rank 2015 AIPMT Closing Rank Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 49 44 28 VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 82 106 56 University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 185 128 97 Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi 369 263 117 Government Medical College, Chandigarh 278 162 158 Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai 297 408 216 King George's Medical University, Lucknow 725 506 386

Based on merit, the students will be allotted the seats to the medical colleges.