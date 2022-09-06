Now several videos from different corners of the technology capital have emerged online, which exhibit the current scenario in the city. These videos making the rounds on the internet have sparked a meme fest.

The Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, is currently battling torrential rain, which has wreaked havoc on its infrastructure. Leaving a large part of the city waterlogged, the lashing rains have crippled traffic movements and have further prompted employers to send out work-from-home orders to their employees.

The situation has turned so extreme that some IT professionals resorted to taking tractor rides to reach workplaces, which haven’t permitted them to work from home till now. Now several videos from different corners of the tech hub have emerged online, which exhibit the current scenario in the city. These videos making the rounds on the internet have sparked a meme fest.

Witnessing people using the tractors, many called it “special cab” services. On the other hand, several claimed that after the flood-like situation in the city only knowing coding is not sufficient to get a job, one needs to know swimming as well. Moreover, when a Twitter user dropped a video of the Wipro campus that was submerged under water, users were quick to mock that it is hard to differentiate if that is “rainwater or its employee’s tears”.

People from every corner of the city were tweeting and posting pictures to share their experiences. One user wrote, “Coding is not enough to get a job in Bangalore. You also need to know swimming.”

Coding is not enough to get a job in Bangalore. You also need to know swimming@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/LTCRRss0S0 — Nikit Bhandari (@NikitBhandari) September 5, 2022



Another wrote, “Bangalore people are gonna tell their kids, how they used to cross the river to go to the office every day.”

Bangalore people gonna tell their kids, how they used to cross river to go to office everyday. — Vanshika Garg (@vanshika_garg17) August 30, 2022



A third user wrote, “Thank you for a warm welcome to Bengaluru. I took an Uber then a Tractor, and then a dirt motorcycle to reach the office. Sharing some amazing experiences with you all.”

Our Special Cab arrives pic.twitter.com/pVM7NBZWR7 — DID intern ⚛️ (@bhushan_vikram) September 5, 2022



A fourth user wrote, “This year Onam boat race will be held in ORR, Bengaluru.”



Here are some of the viral memes:

Software Engineers in Bangalore right now pic.twitter.com/vSOQyFcDCC — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) August 30, 2022

Work from Bellandur bridge 😅😐 pic.twitter.com/CQvtpLejqc — Birendra Bisht (@Birendr24724762) September 3, 2022

Coding is not enough

Patience in traffic is not enough

Now also learn swimming to relocate to Bangalore #bangalorefloods #bangalorerain #bangaloreflood https://t.co/lAJT9rQ1mz — Supratip Banerjee (@supratip) September 6, 2022



Posh areas like Bellandur, Marathalli, Whitefield, Sarjapura, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout among others are submerged in water. Moreover, these are the prime locations with major offices in the city. However, now the companies have been forced to announce work from home until the water logging is cleared.

