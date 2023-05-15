Nearly 8-feet of snow at Hemkund Sahib prompts travel ban on children, elders above 60

A travel ban has been imposed on children and elders above 60 years of age ahead of the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, scheduled to begin on May 20, due to seven to eight feet of heavy snow.

The pilgrimage area is covered under eight feet of snow and sites like Laxman Temple and Hemkund Sarovar are also entirely under a blanket of snow.

“Due to seven to eight feet of snow in Hemkund Sahib, a ban has been imposed on the travel of children and elders above 60 years of age. The doors of Hemkund Sahib are opening on May 20,” read the official notice.

Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara Management Committee President Narendrajit Singh Bindra said that according to the instructions of the Chamoli district administration, the number of pilgrims arriving in Hemkund would be kept limited this year.

“According to the instructions of the administration, sick people, children and the elderly will not be allowed to travel till further orders,” he said.

Earlier last week, Chamoli collector Himanshu Khurana walked for 18 kilometres and took stock of the ongoing preparations on Saturday, for the yatra scheduled to begin on Saturday, said an official.

The administrative official started his inspection from Govind Ghat Gurudwara and reached Hemkund Sahib. During his visit, he also instructed responsible officials to make all the necessary arrangements within the time frame. He inspected arrangements like electricity, water, toilets, cleanliness, and health facilities.

Besides, the DM also reviewed facilities en route of the yatra like railings, parking, approach roads, bridges, rain shelters, benches and the rescue helipad.

He asked officials to raise hectometre stones and signages on the route for the convenience of pilgrims. He also instructed the Jal Sansthan to start water ATMs in Ghangharia and provide water ATMs near the medical relief post and passenger shed in Bhundar, officials said.

The literal meaning of the Hemkund Sahib is “Lake of Snow” and it is the highest Gurudwara in the world with a height of 4,633 meters above sea level.

