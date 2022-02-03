Nearly 4,000 applications approved so far for PM CARES scheme to support kids who have lost parents to COVID-19: MWCD report
The ministry also shared advisories and guidelines for supporting states/UTs regarding child care institutions, including providing vaccination for the eligible children and mental health support
New Delhi: As many as 3,855 applications have been approved so far for PM CARES for Children scheme to support children who have lost both parents to COVID-19, said the Ministry of Women and Child Development on 2 February, 2022.
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on 2 February, 2022, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced PM CARES for Children scheme to support children who have lost both parents or surviving parents or legal guardians or adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The scheme is accessible through an online portal pmcaresforchildren.in.
The applications of such children are uploaded on the portal by the respective State/UT governments. As of 31 January, 2022, as many as 6,624 applications have been uploaded on the portal out of which, 3,855 applications have been approved as per due process.
She said the Ministry is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme namely Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme – Mission Vatsalya under which support is provided to States and UT governments for delivering services for children in need of care and in difficult circumstances.
The Child Care Institutions (CCIs) established under the CPS scheme support inter-alia age-appropriate education, access to vocational training, recreation, health care, counseling etc.
As per the scheme guidelines, a quantum of sponsorship of Rs 2,000 per child per month is available for non-institutional care of children in need of care and protection and the provision for maintenance grant of Rs 2,160 per child per month for children living in Child Care Institution.
The Ministry also shared advisories and guidelines for supporting states/UTs regarding Child Care Institutions, including providing vaccination for the eligible children residing there and also mental health support to children and caregivers.
