Nearly 3,100 new cases in Delhi likely today but no need for panic, says Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister urged Delhiites not to panic as the present COVID-19 cases in the national capital is 'very mild' in comparison to the Delta variant during the second wave during April-May 2021

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital is expected to see 3,100 new COVID-19 cases during the day even as he urged people not to panic.

" COVID-19 cases in Delhi is increasing at a fast pace. But there is no need to panic. On December 29, 923 cases were reported. 1,313 cases were detected on December 30, 1,796 cases on 31 December and 2,796 cases on 1 January.

Nearly 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported today. The active cases as of today stand at 6,360," he said in his address to media.

Comparing the present scenario with the second wave last year, he said, "Today there are about 6300 active cases. There were about 6600 cases on 27 March. But then 1150 oxygen beds were occupied, whereas today only 82 beds are occupied. Then 145 ventilators were being used, today only 5 are being used. Then there were about 10 deaths every day, today there is one or no death reported in a day.

The chief minister urged the Delhiites not to panic as the present COVID-19 cases in the national capital is "very mild" in comparison to the Delta variant during the second wave during April-May 2021.

Kejriwal appealed to people to stay responsible and follow COVID-appropriate norms. "There is no need to panic. Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour and be responsible. This COVID is very mild and the Delhi government is ready and stands with you," the chief minister said.

"On 29 December, 262 beds were occupied in New Delhi's hospital by the COVID patients. On 1 January, 247 patients were admitted in total. It means the people who are getting infected with COVID, most of them are not having the need to be hospitalised. There are mild and asymptomatic cases," he added.

Presenting the statistics on the preparedness of the Delhi government, the chief minister said that there are 37,000 oxygen beds available in the city out of which only 82 oxygen beds have been occupied.

"Only 82 oxygen beds are occupied in Delhi. Today we have the preparation of 37,000 beds. Only 0.22 percent of beds are occupied and 99.78 per cent of beds are unoccupied," he said.

Further, talking about the trend in the number of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Kejriwal said the cases might have increased three folds in the past three days, but the need for hospitalisation remains less.

Meanwhile, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

