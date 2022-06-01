NDPS court grants Rhea Chakraborty permission to travel Abu Dhabi, attend IIFA Awards ceremony

The court has directed Rhea Chakraborty to report to the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi during her stay and submit a cash deposit of Rs 1 lakh

Rhea Chakraborty has been allowed by a Special Court to travel to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards between 2 and 5 June, 2022. The court has directed the actress to report to the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi during her stay and submit a cash deposit of Rs 1 lakh.

A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act granted special permission to Rhea Chakraborty and directed the investigating officer in her case to hand over her passport to her.

"Special Judge AA Joglekar partly allowed the application while directing her to return by 6 June, mark her attendance with the investigating officer, and return the passport back to the agency," LiveLaw report said.

In her application filed through lawyer Advocate Nikhil Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty said that the director and co-founder of IIFA has invited her to walk the green carpet and also give away an award on 3 June. The actress has also been asked to host an interaction during the main ceremony on 4 June.

Rhea Chakraborty in her application further said that she had only received an invitation on 25 May and that she was always present in the court for hearings in the case.

In her application to the court, Chakraborty had sought permission to travel for seven days, from 2 to 8 June.

Referring to the damage caused by the NDPS case, Rhea Chakraborty's application for travel permission to Abu Dhabi read: "That due to the present criminal prosecution and surrounding circumstances, the Applicant has already suffered significant setbacks to her acting career and incurred significant financial losses. Hence, opportunities such as these are extremely important for the Applicants future prospects in the Film Industry and greatly impact her ability to earn her own livelihood. It would not be out of place to mention that the Applicants aged parents are also financially dependent on her."

Granting special permission to Rhea Chakraborty, the court asked her to furnish her travel itinerary, place of stay and accompanying documents related to her visit to Abu Dhabi with the court and the investigating officer.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020 had arrested Rhea Chakraborty after Whatsapp chats with drug peddlers were recovered from her mobile phone. The case was registered against her after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Rajput on 14 June, 2020.

With inputs from LiveLaw

