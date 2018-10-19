ND Tiwari passes away: Mortal remains of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister to be brought to Lucknow tomorrow

Lucknow: The mortal remains of Congress veteran Narayan Dutt Tiwari will be brought to Lucknow on Saturday for people to pay their last respects to the departed leader. Tiwari, 93, died at a private hospital in Delhi on Thursday after prolonged illness.

The body of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister will arrive at the Lucknow airport on Saturday afternoon and will be kept at the Vidhan Bhawan from 1 pm to 3 pm for people to pay their last respects, an official release issued in Lucknow on Friday said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues will receive the mortal remains at the airport, it said. Tiwari, who was considered close to Indira Gandhi, had served as a Union minister in several Congress-led governments. He had the unique distinction of having served as the chief minister of two states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where his native place is located.