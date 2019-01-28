NCW will write to Karnataka Police to probe 'misbehaviour' of former CM Siddaramaiah with a woman

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) Monday said it will write to the Karnataka Police to thoroughly probe the alleged misbehaviour of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with a woman.

Siddaramaiah landed in controversy on Monday when he was engaged in a duel of words with a woman and snatched the microphone from her, dislodging her dupatta in the process, at an event in Varuna in Mysuru.

The incident, which occurred during a public interaction organised by Siddaramaiah, his MLA son Yathindra, who represents Varuna assembly constituency, and others, was caught on camera with the video of it going viral.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said the commission will write to the Karnataka Police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action, as per law.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.