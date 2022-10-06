NCW to issue notice to Congress’ Udit Raj for derogatory comments on President Murmu

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday said that it is likely to send a notice to Congress leader Udit Raj in connection with his derogatory statements about President Droupadi Murmu. The NCW has also asked him to apologise for his remarks against the newly-elected President.

“Highly objectionable statement against the supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached this position. @Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. @NCWIndia is sending him a notice,” tweeted NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position. @Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. @NCWIndia is sending him a notice. https://t.co/wXnEgoC8Av — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 6, 2022

Earlier former MP and Congress leader Udit Raj triggered a controversy by claiming that “no country should get such a President” following it up with other derogatory remarks on Murmu. The BJP was quick to respond with senior leaders condemning his tweet on the country’s first tribal lady President. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, “Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President! Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adivasi samaj?”

“Udit Raj is a serial offender - not just President Murmu but he has continually insulted the top constitutional position & President Kovind ji. He called President Kovind “deaf and dumb”. Now he calls Murmu ji “chamcha”. Congress never acted because they endorse his views,” Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

In the recent past, Udit Raj is the third Congress leader to have landed in trouble for commenting on President Droupadi Murmu -- the other two being Ajoy Kumar and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who kicked up a controversy soon after Murmu won her Presidential bid as a NDA nominee.

Demanding to know why the Congress high command had not taken action against the leader, Poonawalla wrote, “NCW has sent a notice to Udit Raj on his disgusting statements on President Murmu ji. But so far Congress is silent! No action yet by Sonia or Rahul Gandhi! This means they endorse his views on Draupadi ji! They even endorsed Ajoy Kumar’s statements earlier.”

Another BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed the Congress leader’s tweet on President Murmu. “Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj is worrisome, unfortunate. This isn't the 1st time they've used such words. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset,” Patra said referring to Udit Raj’s derogatory tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.