NCW takes cognizance of video showing woman being beaten up in Rajasthan's Banswara
The man in the video uses a rope to tie the woman to a tree and then beats her up using sticks
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of a video showing a woman tied to a tree and being beaten up by a man.
The incident took place in Rajasthan's Banswara.
The man in the video uses a rope to tie the woman to a tree and then beats her up using sticks. The woman is seen crying and asking for help.
राजस्थान के बाँसवाड़ा में एक महिला के साथ अत्याचार की पराकाष्ठा देखिए @priyankagandhi जी
यही है लड़की हूँ लड़ सकती हूँ ? pic.twitter.com/JnGA9Ynj6R
— Laxmikant bhardwaj (@lkantbhardwaj) July 30, 2022
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to DGP Rajasthan Police to intervene in the matter and to register an FIR.
Meanwhile, the NCW has also sought immediate arrest of all the accused and to ensure the best medical treatment and security for the victim.
