The man in the video uses a rope to tie the woman to a tree and then beats her up using sticks

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of a video showing a woman tied to a tree and being beaten up by a man.

The incident took place in Rajasthan's Banswara.

The man in the video uses a rope to tie the woman to a tree and then beats her up using sticks. The woman is seen crying and asking for help.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to DGP Rajasthan Police to intervene in the matter and to register an FIR.

Meanwhile, the NCW has also sought immediate arrest of all the accused and to ensure the best medical treatment and security for the victim.

