NCW takes cognizance of alleged conversion and extortion case in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took cognizance of a viral video on Twitter alleging that a Dalit couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh was converted to Christianity in exchange for money by a religious leader and his people.

In a video, also shared by the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, a woman can be heard telling the reporters that they were converted to Christianity in exchange for money by a religious leader. She alleged when they stopped attending church, the religious leader and his followers threatened them and demanded four times as much money as given earlier.

It has also been alleged that the couple complained to the police as well, however, no action was taken in the matter.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh that an FIR is filed immediately and that the accused and his gang be detained, if the allegations are confirmed.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGP_MP for immediately filing FIR and to arrest all the accused if the allegations are found to be true. NCW has also written to District Collector, Damoh seeking strict action against the individuals. https://t.co/nzIoHhDATs — NCW (@NCWIndia) November 18, 2022

In addition, NCW has demanded strict action against the negligent police officers for their lack of action in the case. The Commission has also written to District Collector, Damoh seeking strict action against the individuals, if the accusations made are proven to be accurate.

