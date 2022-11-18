NCW takes cognizance of alleged conversion and extortion case in Madhya Pradesh
NCW took cognizance of a viral video on Twitter alleging that a Dalit couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh was converted to Christianity in exchange for money by a religious leader and his people
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took cognizance of a viral video on Twitter alleging that a Dalit couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh was converted to Christianity in exchange for money by a religious leader and his people.
In a video, also shared by the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, a woman can be heard telling the reporters that they were converted to Christianity in exchange for money by a religious leader. She alleged when they stopped attending church, the religious leader and his followers threatened them and demanded four times as much money as given earlier.
It has also been alleged that the couple complained to the police as well, however, no action was taken in the matter.
Taking cognizance of the incident, Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh that an FIR is filed immediately and that the accused and his gang be detained, if the allegations are confirmed.
@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGP_MP for immediately filing FIR and to arrest all the accused if the allegations are found to be true. NCW has also written to District Collector, Damoh seeking strict action against the individuals. https://t.co/nzIoHhDATs
— NCW (@NCWIndia) November 18, 2022
In addition, NCW has demanded strict action against the negligent police officers for their lack of action in the case. The Commission has also written to District Collector, Damoh seeking strict action against the individuals, if the accusations made are proven to be accurate.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BJP eyeing big support from tribals with new PESA Act in Madhya Pradesh
The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, however, seems to be pulling ahead of the grand-old party with its latest implementation of the PESA Act, 1996 in presence of the country’s first tribal president, Droupadi Murmu
Letter threatens bomb blasts in Indore if Bharat Jodo Yatra participants stay at city stadium; probe launched
The police have registered a case against an unidentified person in this connection and they suspect that it was a hoax threat
Wolves: Forest’s fearless fighters find themselves on endangered list
Wolves are on the verge of extinction because of the entry of human beings into their territories, the grassy lands