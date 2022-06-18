NCW panel suggests extension of paternity leaves so that both parents can equally raise child

Some of the important suggestions made by the panelists were to extend the paternity leaves, incentivizing employers, and sensitization of the corporate sector for employing more women workers

The National Commission for Women (NCW) organised the final 'Law Review Consultation' on the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 and the 2017 Amendment to review and analyse the legislation affecting women and recommend amendments to meet any lacunae, inadequacies and shortcomings.

Panelists Prithvi Pal, Adv on Record, Suhaas Ratna Joshi, Adv On Record, Adv Anuradha Paul and Nidhi Tilak Raj, Advocate & Mediator shared their views and recommendations in the final law review consultation on Maternity Benefits Act organized by @NCWIndia. @PIBWCD pic.twitter.com/GaNI3Cc2g2 — NCW (@NCWIndia) June 18, 2022

In pursuance of the Commission's mandate to review legal and constitutional safeguards pertaining to women, NCW has conducted one preliminary consultation and five Regional Level Consultations to relook the Act in order to formulate specific recommendations for amendments and enhancing the outreach of the legislation, read a statement.

Through this consultation, the commission endeavoured to seek views, suggestions and opinions of experts and stakeholders from all over India. Meeta Rajeevlochan, Member Secretary, NCW and Asholi Chalai, Joint Secretary, NCW presided over the deliberation. The Consultation was moderated by Mayank Arora, Advocate, Supreme Court.

The Commission invited legal experts, advocates, academicians and legal experts from different fields to deliberate upon the real challenges and technical issues faced by women.

Law Review | Maternity Benefits Act | Priya Bhardwaj, Counselor, Tanika Katoch, Counselor, Ashutosh Pande, Senior Research Officer and Sarla Som, Assistant Law Officer, @NCWIndia share their views in the consultation. @PIBWCD pic.twitter.com/Gyb4jnYZ7s — NCW (@NCWIndia) June 18, 2022

Some of the important suggestions made by the panelists were to extend the paternity leaves so that the burden of raising the child is shared equally between both the parents, incentivizing employers, and sensitization of the corporate sector for employing more women workers, the statement added.

The experts also discussed the issue of women working in the unorganized sector, provision of crèche facility on a case to case basis rather than number of employees, scope of incentives for employers, etc.

