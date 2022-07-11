NCW launches series of awareness programmes on NRI marriages in Punjab

The ‘Awareness Programmes across different districts of Punjab was launched to disseminate information on the possible risks involved in NRI marriages

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched a series of Awareness Programmes on NRI Marriages.

The Awareness Programmes across different districts of Punjab were launched to disseminate information on the possible risks involved in NRI marriages and to create awareness around preventive measures and legal remedies available for victims.

Ms Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW, Shri Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister of NRI Affairs, Government of Punjab, Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University and Ms. Meeta Rajiv Lochan, Member Secretary, NCW participated in the occasion.

The awareness programs are being held in collaboration with the Department of Law, Panjab University and in association with SGPC, Punjab State Legal Service Authority, Punjabi University, Guru Nanak Dev University, Panchayats, NGOs and the local police.

