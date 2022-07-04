NCW asks UP DGP to take action on Akhilesh Yadav for instigating 'hatred and ill-will' against Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma is already facing threat to her life and the tweet of Akhilesh is a sheer instigation to the general public to assault Sharma, said NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma in a letter to Uttar Pradesh DGP

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of Akhilesh Yadav's tweet on suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and asked Uttar Pradesh DGP DS Chauhan to take immediate action against the Samajwadi Party chief under relevant provisions of law.

"The statement of Akhilesh Yadav is unsolicited as the matter is already being looked into by the Judiciary. Nupur Sharma is already facing threat to her life and the tweet of Akhilesh is a sheer instigation to the general public to assault Sharma. A fair investigation must be accomplished in a time bound manner. A detailed action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within three days," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote in a letter to the Uttar Pradesh DGP.

@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to take immediate action against Shri Akhilesh Yadav under relevant provisions of law. NCW has also sought a fair & time-bound investigation in the matter. Action taken must be apprised within 3 days. https://t.co/9pQVZ9fLhl pic.twitter.com/lqCGguMiY1 — NCW (@NCWIndia) July 4, 2022

NCW has sought action against Yadav under Sections 506, 509 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party after the Supreme Court came down hard on Nupur Sharma over comments in the Prophet Mohammed row, tweeting "not only the face but body should also apologise".

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed Nupur Sharma for making "disturbing" statements against Prophet Muhammad and asked her to tender "conditional apology" for the public uproar sparked after her remarks across the country. "What is her business to make these remarks?...The way she has ignited emotions across the country... This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JP Pardiwala said on Friday as they came down heavily on Nupur Sharma while hearing her plea to club FIRs and transfer all to Delhi.

The apex court said that her (Nupur Sharma) loose tongue has set the entire country on fire. It observed that her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident in Udaipur where a tailor was brutally killed by two men in broad daylight.

Nupur Sharma had filed a transfer application in the Supreme Court and urged to move all the cases against her in different states to Delhi as her "life is in danger due to constant threats". She also stated that she has been constantly receiving threats to kill her from different states.

In a prime time debate on the Gyanvapi Masjid issue on a national television channel on 27 May, Nupur Sharma made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

