The highly anticipated Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is about to commence its services in the near future. It is going to be India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail service and has been named ‘RAPIDX’. The project was scheduled to become operational by June this year, but it has already been prepared for commissioning by the end of this month. However, the specific date and time of its inauguration are still unknown. Rajeev Chaudhary, who is a Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), told The Financial Express, “We are ready to open and soon it will be inaugurated.” The NCRTC has been given the responsibility of operating the RAPIDX service. The NCRTC is a joint initiative between the central government and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

RAPIDX service: Significance

The initiation of the regional rail service along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will reportedly enable faster travel between the national capital and Meerut. It will offer a modern, sustainable, convenient, swift, secure, and comfortable mode of transportation. Once the entire corridor is finished, the RRTS aims to decrease the travel duration between Delhi and Meerut by 40 percent. The NCRTC has set a goal of making the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor accessible for public use by the year 2025.

Know routes of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor

The operational readiness of the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been achieved. Currently, the priority section spans 17 kilometres from Sahibabad to Duhai.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor: Stations on priority section

The priority section of the corridor will comprise five stations, which are Duhai, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Guldhar, and Duhai Depot.

Know features of RAPIDX train sets

The RAPIDX trains exemplify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the “Make in India” and “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” initiatives. The RRTS trains will feature an aerodynamic design, including elongated fronts and plug-in doors, to minimise air resistance when traveling at higher speeds. Passengers will enjoy expansive views through the large windows of the trains. The air-conditioned train consisting of six coaches will reportedly have a seating capacity for 450 passengers.

Initially, the train will operate with six coaches, but the stations have been designed to accommodate nine coaches if needed. Among the six coaches, there will be a premium coach and a coach specifically designated for women travellers.

