NCPCR writes to West Bengal Police seeking action in Birbhum incident within 3 days
As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh.
New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an action taken report from West Bengal police in connection with the Birbhum incident within three days.
"TMC extremists in Rampurhat area under Birbhum District of West Bengal set ablaze multiple houses and as a result of which around 10 women and children were charred alive," reads the NCPCR letter.
NCPCR thought its letter addressed to Birbhum Superintendents of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi on Tuesday requests him to "ensure the security of children".
Also read: Panchayat leader killed, eight charred to death: Understanding the unrest in West Bengal’s Birbhum district
The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum incident and demanded an investigation into the incident by central agencies.
Meanwhile, Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.
He further informed that Bahadur Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.
