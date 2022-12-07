NCPCR writes to Principal Secretaries, insists on mandatory reporting of kids found separated from guardians

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to Principal Secretaries of states to mandatorily report any instance of a child found separated from his or her guardian.

The NCPCR has reminded states to follow the protocol if any child is found abandoned, lost or claims to be an orphan. Whether it is the police, administrative staff of any nursing home or maternity home who find or take charge of the child, they must necessarily inform the nearest police station, representatives of the Child Welfare Committee or to the District Child Protection Unit, or hand over the child to a child care institution registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2021.

The child rights body, in the letter, also drew the attention of government officials of all states to keep a watchful eye on incidents if any of human trafficking, specially in connection with children, who are the most vulnerable section of the society.

“If any person who sells or buys a child for any purpose is caught, then he/she shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years and shall also be liable to a fine of Rs one lakh,” the NCPCR letter read.

In cases, where such an offence is committed by a person having actual charge of the child, for instance employees of a hospital or nursing home or maternity home, the term of imprisonment shall not be less than three years and may extend up to seven years, the NCPCR letter quoting the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, read.

It also recommended to the state governments that any instance of the violation of the provisions of the Act shall attract severe penalty and action had to be taken by state governments within 15 days. It also advised state administrations to send a copy of any action taken report in such cases to the NCPCR within 15 days of the receipt of the letter.

