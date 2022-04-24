NCPCR launches anti child-conversion campaign, chief Priyank Kanoongo asks people to contact him directly

According to the Constitution of India, the identity of children is their fundamental right. Therefore, changing the religious identity of deprived children is a crime

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has launched a campaign to stop child conversion in India. The NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo, who shared the details himself on Twitter has asked people to contact him straightaway if they witness such cases of religious conversion among children.

According to the Constitution of India and #UNCRC the identity of children is their fundamental right. Therefore, changing the religious identity of deprived children is a crime. It is the task of NCPCR to punish criminals who do so through deception. Make a complaint about such a matter and do it directly to me, wrote Kanoongo on Twitter.

Incidents of forceful religious conversion among children in not an uncommon phenomenon, with stories of such cases are being reported intermittently. In Uttar Pradesh, in recent times, two people were arrested for allegedly being involved in organising mass conversion of non-Muslim people to Islam which also include children. When arrested, the two culprits admitted that they have converted 1000 people including deaf and mute children to Muslims. People who are vulnerable and who belong to the poor sections of the society are often allured with jobs, money to convert.

With input from agencies

