NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo reaches Kallakurichi to investigate suspicious death of Class 12 student

Violence broke out in parts of Tamil Nadu after the Class 12 student jumped off her hostel building

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) head, Priyank Kanoongo took to Twitter, to announce that he had reached the Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu to inquire into the case of the suspicious death of a 17-year-old girl in a private school.

On 20 July, Kanoongo had stated on Twitter that he would be visiting the Kallakurichi district “to inquire into the case of suspicious death of a girl child in a residential school.”

A Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi died by suicide after alleged torture by teachers.

Violence broke out in parts of Tamil Nadu after the Class 12 student jumped off her hostel building on 13 July. She was allegedly tortured by a teacher, as stated in the girl’s suicide note.

Her family held the school management responsible for the incident and claimed that the girl had injuries prior to her death and was also sexually assaulted.

After the first postmortem, the girl’s father on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court and asked for a second autopsy to be done by a doctor of his choice, which was later refused.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) used a human-sized doll to analyse the death of the girl. The officials tried to examine the impact on the doll as it fell from different angles.

Soon after the incident, violent protests erupted in the district. The protesters clashed with the police and set school buses on fire, after which Section 144 was imposed in several areas.

