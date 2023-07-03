NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches Satara, to address first meeting after split
This will be Sharad Pawar's first public event since his nephew Ajit Pawar left the party for BJP. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in a sudden move that is expected to change political equations in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024
A day after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) received a major blow following Ajit Pawar’s departure from the party, chief Sharad Pawar on Monday left for Karad town located in the district of Satara.
He is being accompanied by his wife Pratibha Pawar, Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan and NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakde. Pawar will pay a visit to the memorial of Maharashtra’s first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan.
#WATCH | Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches Satara.
A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA cabinet in Maharashtra yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zc6efgDK9E
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023
Following this, the NCP supremo will address a rally in Karad.
“We will go to Satara where we will pay obeisance at the tomb of Late Deputy Prime Minister Yashwantrao Chavan. Hundreds of thousands of workers are ready to go to Satara with Sharad Pawar,” Pune City NCP President Prashant Jagatap told ANI.
This will be Pawar’s first public event since his nephew Ajit Pawar left the party for BJP. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in a sudden move that is expected to change political equations in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved a disqualification petition against the leaders including Ajit Pawar.
“We have filed a disqualification petition with the speaker of the Assembly, and we will send hard copies as soon as possible. This disqualification petition was filed against nine leaders,” said NCP leader Jayant Patil.
He added, “They didn’t inform anyone that they were leaving the party, which is against the NCP. We have also written a letter to the Election Commission of India. We are not accepting this; these nine leaders didn’t inform us before doing this (leaving the party).”
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Maharashtra: Fight for LoP starts between Congress and NCP
Talking to reporters after his nephew and eight other party leaders rebelled and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, Pawar said he was not worried about what happened and will work to strengthen the party again
'First attack the corrupt, then embrace them': Kapil Sibal slams BJP after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt
Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in a sudden move that is expected to change political equations in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024
Ajit Pawar’s Maha shocker: What led him to revolt against his uncle Sharad Pawar?
Ajit Pawar on Sunday switched loyalties, taking oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. While some may call the move a shocker, the signs of a rebellion against his uncle and party chief, Sharad Pawar, were evident