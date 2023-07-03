NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches Satara, to address first meeting after split

A day after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) received a major blow following Ajit Pawar’s departure from the party, chief Sharad Pawar on Monday left for Karad town located in the district of Satara.

He is being accompanied by his wife Pratibha Pawar, Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan and NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakde. Pawar will pay a visit to the memorial of Maharashtra’s first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan.

Following this, the NCP supremo will address a rally in Karad.

“We will go to Satara where we will pay obeisance at the tomb of Late Deputy Prime Minister Yashwantrao Chavan. Hundreds of thousands of workers are ready to go to Satara with Sharad Pawar,” Pune City NCP President Prashant Jagatap told ANI.

This will be Pawar’s first public event since his nephew Ajit Pawar left the party for BJP. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in a sudden move that is expected to change political equations in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved a disqualification petition against the leaders including Ajit Pawar.

“We have filed a disqualification petition with the speaker of the Assembly, and we will send hard copies as soon as possible. This disqualification petition was filed against nine leaders,” said NCP leader Jayant Patil.

He added, “They didn’t inform anyone that they were leaving the party, which is against the NCP. We have also written a letter to the Election Commission of India. We are not accepting this; these nine leaders didn’t inform us before doing this (leaving the party).”

With inputs from agencies

