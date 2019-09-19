You are here:
NCP candidates list 2019: Sharad Pawar's party announces first list for Maharashtra Assembly polls; here's a look at candidates from Beed district

India FP Staff Sep 19, 2019 11:37:57 IST

  • Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, (19 September) announced the first list of five candidates

  • NCP has fielded its senior leader Dhananjay Munde and leader of Opposition in council Dhananjay Munde from Parli Assembly constituency.

  • His candidature will set up the possible clash with cousin and state minister Pankaja Munde yet again.

  • In the last Assembly polls, Pankaja defeated her cousin Dhananjay with a margin of over 25,000 votes.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, (19 September) announced his party’s first list of five candidates — all from Beed district — for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.

NCP has fielded its senior leader Dhananjay Munde and Leader of Opposition in council Dhananjay Munde from Beed’s Parli Assembly constituency. His candidature will set up the possible clash with cousin and state minister Pankaja Munde yet again. In the last Assembly polls, Pankaja defeated her cousin with a margin of over 25,000 votes.

NCP also declared the candidature of four other party leaders besides Munde.

Here is NCP's candidate list for the Maharashtra Assembly elections:

Constituency Candidate
Parli
Dhananjay Munde
Beed
Sandeep Kshirsagar
Kaij
Namita Mundada
Majalgaon
Prakash Solanke
Georai Vijaysinh Pandit

Other than the NCP, the Congress is also expected to announce the first list of 50 candidates for the Assembly polls. Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat has said the party might put out the list by Friday (20 September).

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 11:37:57 IST

