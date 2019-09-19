You are here:
Congress likely to announce first list of 50 candidates for Maharashtra polls by Friday, says party state unit president Balasaheb Thorat

India Press Trust of India Sep 19, 2019 08:29:13 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat has said the party may announce its first list of 50 candidates for the Assembly polls by 20 September.

File image of senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. News18 Lokmat

The party's screening committee met in Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the list.

"We are well prepared to face the polls as good and meritorious candidates have been chosen. We are confident that
we will do well. The first list of 50 candidates is expected to be announced in two days," Thorat told reporters in the national capital.

Of the 288 Assembly seats, the Congress and NCP have decided to contest 125 each, leaving the rest for smaller allies. The Election Commission of India is in Mumbai to take stock of poll preparations.

