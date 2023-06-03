NCERT says Periodic Table not removed from curriculum, available in class 11 texbook

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has clarified that it will not remove the Periodic Table from the curriculum but will be available in greater detail in class 11 textbooks.

In this regard, the official media handle of NCERT took to Twitter and said, “Periodic Table has not been removed from school education curriculum but is, in fact, available in great detail in Unit 3 -“Classification of Elements and periodicity in properties” (Page 74-99) of Class 11th textbook.”

There is a full chapter on Evolution [Chapter 6 – “Evolution”, Pages 110-126 of Class 12th NCERT Textbook] which explains the concept of Evolution and Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution in great detail. — NCERT (@ncert) June 3, 2023

On Thursday, NCERT announced that it will drop topics like the periodic classification of elements, democracy, political parties and challenges to democracies from class 10th textbooks.

In an official statement, NCERT said that the decision to drop such topics is aimed at reducing the content load on students.

“NCERT drops full chapters of Periodic Classification of Element, Democracy, political parties (full page) and Challenges to Democracy from class 10th textbook to reduce the content load on students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the education body said.

The decision to forego these topics has ignited a debate among educators, parents and teachers.

NCERT has also dropped a chapter on Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, the origin of life on Earth, human evolution and heredity, according to News18. However, the body clarified that as part of its rationalisation process, the chapters were temporarily removed during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the science chapter on “Hereditary and Evolution” has been reduced to just “Hereditary” now.

NCERT explained that the move comes after it decided to address issues like content duplication, different levels of difficulty, irrelevant topics and the need to make course material like books more available to students.

“Contents of the textbooks have been rationalised in view of the Overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class, Similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject, Difficulty level, Content, which is easily accessible to students without much interventions from teachers and can be learned through children through self-learning or peer-learning, Content, which is irrelevant in the present context,” NCERT said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.