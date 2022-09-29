NCB seizes massive cocaine haul at Mumbai airport, Bolivian woman held

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Bolivian woman with 3.2 kg of ‘black cocaine’ from the Mumbai International Airport.

According to an NCB official, the Bolivian woman was arrested on Monday and black cocaine estimated to be valued

at Rs 13 crore, which had been brought from Brazil, was seized from her.

Subsequently, the NCB arrested a Nigerian national from Goa who is accused of supplying narcotics to various states, the NCN official said.

Cocaine is mixed with other substances to make it black cocaine so that it can be smuggled in the form of metal moulds or in some other form and to protect it from the eyes of anti-drug agencies.

“A campaign was launched in this regard for three days. The Bolivian woman was traveling from Brazil to Goa and during this time she stayed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Mumbai,” the NCB official said.

He said the woman was about to board a flight from Mumbai to Goa when she was arrested and during a search the narcotics haul was recovered.

