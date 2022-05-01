NBA star Dwight Howard visits Varanasi to find 'peace', hails PM Modi for 'magical reformation' of holy city

The 36-year-old player shared photos of his Kashi visit on social media and said that he humbled to have visited Varanasi that has inspired so many legends

NBA star Dwight Howard has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city of Varanasi, after making a visit to the place recently for a ‘spiritual journey’ that ‘rejuvenated his soul’.

“At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for the magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more. @pixstoryapp,” posted Howard on Instagram.

The 36-year-old player also shared photos of his Kashi visit as he was pictured applying sandalwood and ’tilak’ on his forehead.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism also shared video of the NBA star in Varanasi. “World-renowned basketball player and NBA champion @DwightHoward traveled to #Varanasi. He enjoyed witnessing the transcendental Ganga Aarti and shared his experience on his visit to this ancient city of spirituality & culture. #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha,” tweeted UP Tourism.

The brand ambassador of @PixstoryApp, an ace basketball player and NBA champion @DwightHoward had recently been to #Kashi. He was fascinated by the spirituality and cultural charm of the city. Let's hear out, what does he say about #Varanasi... #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha pic.twitter.com/kDUmXvf3yd — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) April 30, 2022

Howard currently plays as a Centre-Forward for Los Angles Lakers in National Basketball Association (NBA), the North American professional basketball league.

