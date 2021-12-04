Navy Day 2021: President Kovind, Narendra Modi salute forces for 'outstanding courage and professionalism'

Navy Day is celebrated every December 4, as on this day in 1971 during the Indo-Pak war Indian Navy undertook Operation Trident in which its missile boats carried out an audacious attack to sink enemy ships

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders greeted all the Navy personnel on the occasion of 'Navy Day'.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that besides safeguarding the country's maritime security and protecting its interests in the sea, the navy also played a stellar role in managing the Covid-related crises.

On Navy Day, greetings to all Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Besides safeguarding maritime security and protecting our interests in the sea, our Navy also played a stellar role in coping with the COVID-19 related crises. Indians remain grateful for your service. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2021



"Indians remain grateful for your service," the president said, greeting all Navy personnel, veterans and their families on the Navy Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too praised the navy personnel for their outstanding courage and professionalism.

Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian navy. Our navy is widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters. pic.twitter.com/Cc4XgbMYuz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2021

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extended his wishes to the Indian Navy, saying the nation was proud of them and their "stellar role in safeguarding India's national interests, maritime security and territorial integrity".

My greetings to all the Navy personnel on Navy Day today. The nation is proud of Indian Navy’s stellar role in safeguarding India's national interests, maritime security & territorial integrity. My best wishes to the #Navy personnel & their families. @indiannavy #NavyDay pic.twitter.com/zZP1Qtmjea — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 4, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the Navy on the occasion.

Greetings to our brave Indian Navy personnel and their families on the special occasion of #NavyDay.

The nation is proud of our valorous Naval force for their commitment towards securing India's maritime interests and helping the countrymen during the civil emergencies. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Navy an “outstanding force” which protects national interest.

On this special day commemorating Indian Navy’s daring ‘Operation Trident’ during #1971War, my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force which continues to protect our National Interest through Maritime Security.#SwarnimVijayVarsh @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/bcbQG45svN — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2021

Uttar Pradesh's chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes on India's social messaging app — Koo.

BJP national president J P Nadda also took to Twitter to extend his warm wishes and said, "The Indian Navy is playing an important role in safegaurding our coasts and serving the country during calamities. India is proud of our valorous navy personnel."

Navy Day greetings to all our courageous personnel of the Indian Navy and their families. The Indian navy is playing an important role in safegaurding our coasts and serving the country during calamities. India is proud of our valorous navy personnel. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 4, 2021

With inputs from agencies