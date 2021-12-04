India

Navy Day 2021: President Kovind, Narendra Modi salute forces for 'outstanding courage and professionalism'

Navy Day is celebrated every December 4, as on this day in 1971 during the Indo-Pak war Indian Navy undertook Operation Trident in which its missile boats carried out an audacious attack to sink enemy ships

FP Staff December 04, 2021 12:09:23 IST
Navy Day 2021: President Kovind, Narendra Modi salute forces for 'outstanding courage and professionalism'

Representational image. ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders greeted all the Navy personnel on the occasion of 'Navy Day'.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that besides safeguarding the country's maritime security and protecting its interests in the sea, the navy also played a stellar role in managing the Covid-related crises.


"Indians remain grateful for your service," the president said, greeting all Navy personnel, veterans and their families on the Navy Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too praised the navy personnel for their outstanding courage and professionalism.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extended his wishes to the Indian Navy, saying the nation was proud of them and their "stellar role in safeguarding India's national interests, maritime security and territorial integrity".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the Navy on the occasion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Navy an “outstanding force” which protects national interest.

Uttar Pradesh's chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes on India's social messaging app — Koo.

Navy Day 2021 President Kovind Narendra Modi salute forces for outstanding courage and professionalism

BJP national president J P Nadda also took to Twitter to extend his warm wishes and said, "The Indian Navy is playing an important role in safegaurding our coasts and serving the country during calamities. India is proud of our valorous navy personnel."

Navy Day is celebrated every December 4, as on this day in 1971 during the Indo-Pak war Indian Navy undertook Operation Trident in which its missile boats carried out an audacious attack to sink enemy ships.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: December 04, 2021 12:09:23 IST

TAGS: