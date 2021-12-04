Navy Day 2021: All you need to know about history, theme and celebrations of day

The day also pays tribute to all Navy personnel who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation.

Navy Day is marked annually on 4 December to recognise the achievements and role of our naval forces. The day is observed on the anniversary of Operation Trident, which took place during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The day also pays tribute to all Navy personnel who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to convey his greeting to all Navy personnel and their families. Praising the role played by the naval forces in safeguarding national interests, as well as in helping the nation during COVID-19 related crises, the President said that the people of the country “remain grateful” for the commitment and dedication displayed by the Indian Navy.

On Navy Day, greetings to all Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Besides safeguarding maritime security and protecting our interests in the sea, our Navy also played a stellar role in coping with the COVID-19 related crises. Indians remain grateful for your service. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings on the occasion and stated that the Indian Navy is respected globally for its valour and professionalism, adding that the naval force has “been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters.”

Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian navy. Our navy is widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters. pic.twitter.com/Cc4XgbMYuz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the country was “proud of our valorous Naval force” for their commitment towards securing the country’s maritime interests as well as helping citizens during civil emergencies.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju saluted the dedication, sacrifices and discipline displayed by the Indian naval forces in the line of duty.

The Congress party also extended its greetings to all Navy personnel who have served the nation and paid its respects to all those soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also conveyed his best wishes to the Indian naval forces and saluted their “courage and indomitable spirit”.

Theme

As per News18, the Navy plans to celebrate the occasion this year as Swarnim Vijay Varsh since it also marks the 50th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 war.

History

During the 1971 war, the Indian Navy launched an attack on the Pakistan Naval Headquarters in response to their offensive on Indian airbases. The operation, known as Operation Trident was conducted on 4 December. Under the operation, the INS Kiltan, Nipat, Katchall, Nirghat and Veer destroyed four Pakistani ships and destroyed the Pakistani fuel reserves as well as the Karachi harbour.

Celebrations:

Indian Navy Day is marked by a Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony at the Gateway of India. Several events such as marathons, quizzes and so on are organised to make the people aware of the importance of the Indian Navy.