Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba warns of 'serious threat of state-sponsored terrorism seeking to destablise country'

Naval Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Tuesday highlighted the threats being faced by India in the Indo-Pacific region as well called out the 'state' seeking to destabilise India by aiding the perpetuation of extremists-led violence in the country.

"We have reports of terrorists being trained to carry out operations in various modus operandi including through the medium of the sea," Lanba said in a media briefing.

He, however, said that India faces a far more serious version of this state-sponsored terrorism. "We have all witnessed the horrific scale of extremists attack on the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, just three weeks ago," he said.

Lanba said that the Indo-pacific region has witnessed multiple forms of terrorism in recent years and few countries in this part of the world have been spared by this cause. "Global nature which terrorism has acquired in recent times has further enhanced the scope of this threat," the chief of naval staff said.

India had carried out air-strikes on 26 February in Pakistan's Balakot on to target a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp at Jaba top after a JeM suicide bomber-led attack killed 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February. Thereafter, an aerial dogfight on the LoC had ensued between the two nations on 27 February in which one MiG-21 and a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet were shot down.

