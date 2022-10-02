On the day 7 of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Kalaratri, the seventh form of Goddess Maa Durga. Maa Kalaratri (sometimes spelled as Kaalratri) is believed to be the most ferocious avatar of Navdurga who destroys ignorance and darkness that are spread around the universe. Kaal means who kills the demon, and Ratri means night, which forms the name ‘Kalaratri’. The seventh day of Navratri is celebrated as ‘Maha Saptami.’ Devotees believe that Maa Kalaratri helps overcome all obstacles in achieving success.

About Maa Kalaratri

Goddess Kalaratri has a dark complexion and she rides on a donkey. Her idol represents four hands. Her right hands are in Abhaya and Varada Mudra; she carries the sword and the deadly iron hook in her left hands. Although Goddess Kalaratri is believed to be the most ferocious form of Goddess Parvati, she blesses her devotees with Abhaya and Varada Mudras. Due to her auspicious power within, her ferocious form – Goddess Kalaratri is also referred to as Goddess Shubhankari.

Navratri Day 7: Date and Shubh Muhurat

The 7th day of Navratri falls on 2 October. The auspicious Brahma Muhurt will begin from 4:37 AM to 5:26 AM whereas the Amrit Kalam will appear from 7:50 PM to 9:20 PM. Vijaya Muhurat, on the other hand, is from 2:09 PM to 2:56 PM.

Navratri Day 7: Puja Vidhi

This day is considered very auspicious to perform the Navagraha Puja. Devotees perform the puja using perfumed water, dry fruits, Ganga jal, panchamrita, incense sticks, flowers, rice and bhog. Her favourite flower is night-blooming jasmine and is thus offered during the puja.

Navratri Day 7: Mantra

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

Navratri Day 7: Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Navratri Day 7: Bhog

Jaggery or sweets made with jaggery are offered as bhog to Maa Kaalratri on the 7th day of Navratri. The prasad is given to Brahmins as well along with Dakshina.

