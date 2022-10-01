Navratri Day 6: How to worship Maa Katyayani? All you need to know

On the day 6 of Navratri, Maa Katyayani is worshipped. As per the religious texts, Goddess Parvati was born at the home of sage Katya and this is why, this form of Goddess Parvati is known as Katyayani. Ancient texts mention that Maa Katyayani was created to combine the powers of Gods Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva to kill demon Mahishasur. In the course of time, Mahishasura got to know about Katyayani from Chandha and Mundha, who went on to tell him about her mesmerising beauty. Mahishasur then sent her a marriage proposal with Dundubhi as his messenger. Goddess Katyayani smiled on receiving the proposal and told Dundubhi that according to her family tradition, Mahishasur will have to defeat her in a fight to get married to her.

About Maa Katyayani

Goddess Katyayani rides on a lion and has four hands. The Goddess carries lotus flower and sword in her left hands while her right hands are in Abhaya and Varada Mudras. It is believed that planet Brihaspati is governed by Goddess Katyayani.

Katyayani and Mahishasura had a fierce battle where Mahishasur transformed himself into a buffalo while the goddess struggled to fight him. However, she then climbed onto his back and surprised him with her move. Unable to shake her off, Mahishasur died as Katyayani placed her foot on the demon’s neck and then pierced her Trishul into his neck and cut his head off.

Navratri Day 6: Date and Shubh Muhurat

The 6th day of Navratri falls on 1 October. The auspicious Brahma Muhurt will begin from 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM whereas the Amrit Kalam will be between 6:48 PM and 8:20 PM. Vijaya Muhurat, on the other hand, is from 2:09 PM to 2:57 PM.

Navratri Day 6: Puja Vidhi

For the puja, devotees must bathe in clean water and wear clean clothes before performing the rituals.

Offering fresh flowers to Maa Katyayani is considered to be good, especially red coloured flowers including rose. Devotees should then chant mantras and recite prayers for completing the ritual.

Navratri Day 6: Mantra

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Navratri Day 6: Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Navratri Day 6: Bhog

Honey should be offered in Bhog to the Goddess on the 6th day of Navratri.

