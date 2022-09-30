The festival of Navratri is here. Navratri started on 26 September and will be going on till 5 October. Navratri, which is celebrated all across the country, marks the homecoming of Maa Durga to earth from Kailash Parvat. Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga is worshipped on these days.

Goddess Skandamata, the fifth form of Navdurga is known for blessing her devotees with prosperity, power, and salvation. This year, Goddess Skandamata will be worshipped on 30 September, Friday. Navratri is a nine-day event during which people across the country are energised spiritually. During these nine days, devotees worship the nine different avatars of Maa Durga and offer prasad while grandly celebrating the occasion.

About Maa Skandamata

Goddess Skandamata is a four-armed deity, who carries lotus in two of her arms and also holds little Skanda, also known as Kartikeya, in her lap with one of her right hands. Her other hand is in Abhaya Mudra that deflects all evils. She is even known as Goddess Padmasana as she sits on a lotus and her name Skandamata in Sanskrit refers to her as the mother of Skanda, who is the son of Lord Shiva, the warrior god Kartikeya.

The complexion of Goddess Skandamata is Shubhra which means white. Devotees who worship this form of Goddess Parvati get the benefit of worshipping Lord Kartikeya.

Navratri Day 5: Date and Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious Brahma Muhurt will start from 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM whereas the Amrit Kalam will be appearing from 6:18 PM to 7:51 PM. Vijaya Muhurt, on the other hand, will be between 2:10 PM and 2:58 PM.

Navratri Day 5: Puja Vidhi

– Devotees take bath early in the morning and wear green clothes on day 5 of Navratri.

– Worshippers place the idol of the Goddess on a chowki and offer flowers, Gangajal, ghee and kumkum

Navratri Day 5: Mantra

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah॥

Stuti:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Navratri Day 5: Prasad

Maa Skandmata is worshipped on day 5 of the 9 day festival. A bhog of bananas is offered as prasad. It is said to keep the worshippers in good health.

